Council leader says Holocaust Memorial Day reminds us all there is no place for hatred in this world

This week began with Holocaust Memorial Day, held every year on the January 27, the date the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp was liberated, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the millions of people killed by the Nazis and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader

We must never forget the Holocaust and it must never happen again.

We all have a duty to challenge prejudice and hatred and respect each other.

I have been talking to the owners of the Priory Shopping Centre about their plans for the site.

Retail is changing and shopping centres have to respond to what the public want.

The proposals include a new access road, improved car parking and a new foodstore to replace Marks and Spencer.

The owners are also talking about enhancing the leisure options on offer down there as well.

I would encourage residents to go down to the Priory Centre and have a look at these plans on Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9.

The annual ‘Bassetlaw spring clean’ is taking place from March 1 until May 31.

The council will provide groups with gloves, litter pickers, high visibility vests and bags for the litter as well as collecting the bagged rubbish.

Sixteen groups have already signed up including some local schools and I am very grateful to everybody that takes part.

It’s great to see people wanting to make a positive difference in their communities.

Anybody wishing to sign up can do so via the council website.

Finally, I’d like to thank anybody who has attended one of the draft local plan consultation events or submitted any comments.

The plan sets out the council’s priorities when it comes to housing, regeneration and other development up to the year 2035.

There are events running up until February 28 and these can be found on the website.