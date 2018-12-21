Council leader salutes those who work to make Christmas happen for us all

With just a few days to go before the big day, I’d like to start this column by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy new year, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

Last week, I visited the sorting office in Worksop to thank all the hard working Royal Mail staff who make sure that all our cards and presents are delivered in time for Christmas.

Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader

It’s always great to have a ‘behind the scenes tour’ and it’s a bit of an eye-opener to see how many letters and cards need to be delivered.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to everyone who has to work over the Christmas period, especially our emergency services and NHS staff

You all do a remarkable and invaluable job and I hope that in amongst all the Christmas shifts, you are able to spend time enjoying the festivities with your family and friends.

Christmas always brings out the best in people and this year council staff have been able to support a number of local charities including Bassetlaw Food Bank’s Reverse Advent Calendar, the David Hawke Toy Appeal, and the Christmas Tree Festival at Worksop Priory, which supports a number of local causes.

The council has also set up temporary emergency winter shelters in Worksop and Retford that will operate during times of extreme weather so that rough sleepers are able to get off the streets and out of the cold for a few nights.

If you are aware of anyone who is sleeping rough, please let them know about the shelters.

The council is also working with the Street Pastors who, in addition to its partners at CGL, Framework and Hope, are providing a befriending service and will support anyone who is in need to access essential services.

Finally, don’t forget that over the Christmas period, your bin collection days will change.

You should have already received a bin hanger with the revised dates, or you can find the information on the council’s website, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.