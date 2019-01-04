Council leader reflects on a busy year for Bassetlaw

Happy new year and I hope you all had an enjoyable Christmas, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

In my first column of 2019, I’d like to take a little look back on a few things the council achieved during 2018, and look forward to a few things that will be happening at the start of this year.

Cast your mind back to last February when work finally started on the former Vesuvius site in Worksop, paving the way for around 200 jobs as part of a new Asda store and petrol station.

In April, there was more good news as DB Symmetry announced that luxury coach company Irizar, Starbucks and KFC would be part of a new development just off the A1(M) near Blyth.

In May, Bassetlaw was one of six local authorities that joined forces to tackle rogue taxis, by signing a cross border enforcement protocol.

In July, the Canch and Memorial Gardens were recognised with a Green Flag Award for the fifth year in a row.

In September, Bassetlaw found out it had been successful with a £450,000 bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund that will help to create a dedicated Mayflower pilgrims gallery in Retford and enhance a pilgrims trail across Bassetlaw ahead of the Mayflower 400 anniversary.

September also saw the district painted yellow as the Tour of Britain returned for a second time.

The life of Worksop’s Victoria Cross hero, Sgt William Johnson was celebrated in October, along with all of the other soldiers who lost their lives as part of WWI, while Nottinghamshire Police were welcomed to their new base in Queen’s Buildings.

In November, the town centre Christmas lights were switched on and in December, for the first time, Worksop hosted a series of stocking filler markets.

Now, in the first half of 2019, there will be announcements about consultation on the council’s Draft Local Plan and further plans for Worksop Creative Village, and lots more.