Council leader proud to see Nottinghamshire people coming together to support each other through coronavirus crisis

At this difficult time, Nottinghamshire County Council is taking decisive action to help communities during the coronavirus crisis.

The new coronavirus community support hub has been designed to offer advice and support to communities and is a lifeline for vulnerable people, families and residents who can’t leave their homes or who are self-isolating at home.

Working with district and borough councils, the hub as an essential local authority service for residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Since it launched this month, 275 people have requested support and 700 people and organisations are signed up as volunteers.

Some of the organisations who have also signed up to the hub include Eastwood Volunteer Bureau, Hucknall Community Care and Coronavirus Help Group Retford.

Companies, charities, churches, community groups and individuals have also been getting in touch to offer help and support.

Nottinghamshire-based Wilko recently made a generous donation of essential items to charities, food banks and animal rescue centres. Ikea and the British Red Cross also made donations for local food banks – enough to make up 800 food parcels.

I have been amazed and humbled by the kindness and generosity shown across the county.

These offers of help and donations are making a real difference and I am immensely grateful.

And I would also like to thank all the wonderful voluntary groups and charities who have applied to the £1 million community fund to help with their running costs for projects helping vulnerable people in isolation.

I am so proud that Nottinghamshire is working together to help those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the council is here to support you through this period if you need it .

For more information on getting help or to register as a volunteer on the hub, click here.

More information on the community fund, click here, email LIS@nottscc.gov.uk or call 0115 9772041.