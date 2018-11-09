Council leader proud of town’s powerful Remembrance Day tributes

This weekend I will join former and current members of the Armed Forces, local dignitaries and Bassetlaw residents as we pay our respects to the men and women who have given their lives during armed conflicts around the world, writes Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader.

This year’s Remembrance Day also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, with the Priory Church making a moving and powerful tribute to the 528 Worksop men who were killed during that conflict.

The names of the soldiers who lost their lives can be found inscribed in the Lady Chapel Priory Church and throughout the Remembrance service a candle will burn brightly for each life lost.

In the lead up to Remembrance Day there have also been some poignant tributes to remember fallen soldiers and mark this important centenary – none more-so than the thousands of poppies that have been placed on lampposts and other structures by communities across Bassetlaw.

It is a constant reminder at this time of year that we should not forget the sacrifices that previous generations have made.

One particularly powerful tribute has been organised by the Worksop Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), who have written the names and details of Worksop soldiers on poppies and have placed these close to their former homes.

I think this is a fantastic tribute and the RBL, Bassetlaw Youth Council, Outwood Academy Post-16 Centre, the Scouts and the Worksop Charter Trustees should all be extremely proud of their efforts.

The Remembrance Day parade and service for Worksop will take place on Sunday morning, with the parade leaving the Old Market Square at approximately 10.40am and marching to the cenotaph on Memorial Avenue, via Potter Street and Watson Road, where wreaths will be laid as part of an Act of Remembrance, including a two-minute silence at 11am.