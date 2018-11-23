Council leader can’t wait to light up the town for Christmas

At this time of year, I always look forward to the Christmas lights being switched on in our town centres, writes Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader.

It’s the first real sign that Christmas is just around the corner – other than the John Lewis advert appearing on the telly.

Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader

This year’s festivities in Worksop have been organised by the North Notts BID and the Worksop Business Forum, with funding support from the council and takes place on Saturday, November 24.

And it looks like it will be another packed line-up of entertainment in the lead up to the big switch-on and fireworks at 5.30pm.

The event also provides a great opportunity for businesses in the town centre and market traders to do some extra trade with hundreds of people turning out to get into the Christmas spirit.

There will also be a small fairground and fun for all the family from 12.30pm and parking will be free in all council car parks from 2pm.

In addition to the traditional Christmas lights events, starting on November 29, the council will be running a series of stocking filler markets on the Old Market Square in Worksop, outside the Town Hall, on Thursday evenings from 4.30pm.

As the name suggests, these family friendly events will have stalls selling gifts that are perfect for stocking fillers and secret santa presents.

There will also be lots of entertainment with a number of local school choirs singing Christmas carols, a special performance of Sleeping Beauty from Talegate Theatre, and a big TV screen showing that family favourite The Snowman.

Finally, I’m pleased to announce that over the Christmas period,

The council will again be providing free parking in all of its car parks after 2pm from Monday, December 3 until Tuesday, January 1.

I hope that this initiative will encourage even more people to use Bassetlaw’s town centres for their Christmas shopping and entertainment in the run up to the big day.