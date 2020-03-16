Coronavirus: Eerie video shows deserted streets of Benidorm as Spain goes into lockdown

These are the eerily deserted streets of Benidorm as Spain goes into coronavirus lockdown.

The normally bustling streets of the holiday resort, favoured by thousands of Brits, have been left empty with bars, restaurants and pubs all shut and holidaymakers told to stay away.

The deserted streets of Benidorm: Video: (Benidorm All Year Round).

The resort would normally be packed for the annual St Patrick's Day festivities – but this clip shows just a handful of holidaymakers as cars equipped with loud speakers tour the streets telling people to stay at home.

Spanish police have been driving through major resorts warning those breaking the nationwide lockdown could face fines.

Helicopters and drones were also used to ensure locals and tourists confined themselves to their homes and hotels to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In Benidorm, worried town hall officials even used emergency loud speakers mounted on cars to demand holidaymakers stay off the streets.

Footage posted on Twitter - by @IrenaInBenidorm - showed virtually deserted streets in Benidorm as eerie warnings were played on Saturday night.

The speakers blasted in Spanish then English: "Attention please. An emergency state has been activated due to the coronavirus.

"You must stay safely at your accommodation or home and follow instructions from local authorities.

"Avoid beach areas and promenades. Keep a safe distance from other people.

"Stay at home. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience."

Bars and clubs in the Costa Blanca resort are to be closed for at least a fortnight.

Jet2 - based at nine UK airports and which flies to Benidorm, Malaga and Lanzarote - has cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands for at least the next seven days.

Meanwhile, TUI axed all flights and holidays to Spain until Monday, with flights to Malta, Tunisia, Sri Lanka and Cyprus also effected.

Some flights were even turned back to the UK in mid air as news of the Spanish lockdown came into force.

Spain has been one of the worst affected European countries with nearly 9,000 cases and 300 deaths.