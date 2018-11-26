College students grab chance to shine at World Skills UK event

Two media make-up students from North Notts College showcased their talents at the World Skills UK event at the NEC in Birmingham.

Lauren Woodward and Chantelle Griffiths, who are both doing level three diplomas in fashion and theatrical media make-up, created detailed prosthetics and make-up effects to demonstrate to visitors also provided advice about the course to secondary school students.

North Notts College make-up students at the World Skills UK event

Chantelle said: “I really enjoyed showing my skills to the audience of both families and schools.

“Other than practical skills, I have gained the confidence to be able to talk about what I’m doing and really showcase myself.

“I would definitely recommend studying a make-up course as it is a real confidence booster.”

Kirsty Lewin, make-up tutor, who helped supervise the students at the event, added: “The most enjoyable experience I had at the event was spending time with all the students who took part, showcasing their talents and being fantastic ambassadors for the North Notts college sites of Worksop and Retford.”