Clowne schoolgirl Amelia was inspired to have her hair chopped off by her brave aunt

A young schoolgirl from Clowne is to undergo a sponsored hair cut in memory of her aunt.

Seven-year-old Amelia Gomm, a pupil at Clowne Junior School, has decided she wants to cut off her long hair so she can donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Amelia with her auntie Trudy

Amelia has also decided to raise money in memory of her aunt Trudy who passed away at the end of last year after a seven-year battle with myeloma.

Denise Lucas, Amelia’s grandmother and Trudy’s sister, said: “We’re not sure where Amelia got the idea from to have her hair chopped.

“She just woke up one morning and told her mummy she wanted to have her hair cut off and donate it to the Little Princess Trust, so that girls and boys who have no hair can use hers.

“A few days later she then came up with the idea of fundraising and said she wanted to help auntie Trudy’s charity.”

Denise said Trudy passed away on December 1, 2018, and that as a family “they were all heartbroken”.

She said: “She had suffered with myeloma for seven years and had tried all treatments including stem cell replacement, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“Amelia originally wanted to raise £1,000 but her JustGiving page currently stands at £1,260.

And she doesn’t actually have her hair cut until June 20, just after her birthday on June 15.

Denise said: “We have increased her target to £2,000 which I’m sure she will easily achieve.”

Bec, Amelia’s mum, said: “Trudy was a doting mother, loving sister and proud auntie who sadly passed away, aged 53.

“Her family were her absolute world and Amelia and her little sister Daisie had a very special place in her heart.

“She was incredibly supportive of her family and would be touched at the thought of Amelia raising money and awareness for myeloma.

“Trudy was always someone who would always be thinking of others and that’s why it is so precious that Amelia is following in her footsteps by thinking of this fantastic idea all by herself.”

To donate to Amelia’s fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/ameliagomm.

For more information about The Little Princess Trust, visit littleprincesses.org.uk.