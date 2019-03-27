Cloudy day with breaks of sunshine for some

Today will be cloudy with breaks of sunshine for some.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A few spells of sunshine will develop during the day but these will possibly tend to be limited. Light winds, feeling rather warm in any spell of sunshine."

Today will have maximum temperatures of 13 °C.

Tonight will be largely cloudy and dry for much of the region.

However, some prolonged clear spells may develop in places, where it will feel cold.

Another dry day on Thursday, rather cloudy in the morning but possibly largely sunny in the afternoon.