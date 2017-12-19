Circumstances ‘unclear’ after woman found dead at home

Nottinghamshire Police were called to an incident in Doncaster Road, Langold, at 5.15pm on Friday, December 15, to assist ambulance crews.

Police arrived and a woman in her 90s was subsequently pronounced dead within a property.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances which remain unclear however it is believed to be an isolated incident.

A 66-year-old woman, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released under investigation.

Enquiries continue and we would urge anyone with information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 702 of 15 December