Chuckle Brothers star calls on BBC to repeat Chucklevision to cheer people up in lockdown

South Yorkshire Chuckle Brothers star Paul Chuckle has called on the BBC to repeat every episode of his hit TV show to help cheer people up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Paul, whose real name is Paul Elliott, made an appeal on Twitter calling on BBC1 to air the much-loved kids’ TV show he made with his late brother Barry.

Paul Chuckle has called on the BBC to repeat Chucklevision. (Photo: Paul Chuckle/Twitter).

He wrote: “Just thinking ... why aren't @cbbc @BBCOne putting out all 294 episodes #Chucklevision to keep everyone occupied when the weather is a bit dull and they need cheering up and to show the under 10 year old's just what they have been missing.”

Paul, 72, is recovering from coronavirus after telling his thousands of fans last month he had been suffering from COVID-19.

The Rotherham star said he had been ‘laid up’ with mild symptoms but they were ‘not nice’ and he urged the public to keep following Government guidance to stay indoors.

In a fresh message released today, he said: "What a beautfiul afternoon to be sitting in the garden, passing the time when we’re segregated from everyone we know – alright, I’m with the wife but that’s a different thing altogether.

“Don’t forget, get talking, ring your mates up, ring your work mates up – keep in touch with everyone and enjoy. Love you all.”

Chuckle's brother and comedy partner Barry died in August 2018 at the age of 73.

The duo starred on BBC show ChuckleVision for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.