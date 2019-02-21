Chief Notts fire officer pays tribute to firefighter Karen Land

​Chief Fire Officer John Buckley has paid tribute to firefighter Karen Land, who sadly passed away on Tuesday evening (19 February)

Shortly after joining Retford Fire Station as an on-call firefighter in 2017, Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was given the news that she had only three months to live.

Karen is a mother to five children and a partner to Kevin Brett, who is a firefighter at Newark Fire Station.

Following her diagnosis, Karen worked selflessly to raise funds for charity and to help increase awareness of breast cancer.

John Buckley, chief fire officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “I am deeply saddened to hear that Firefighter Karen Land passed away on Tuesday evening , following a period of illness.

“Karen was extremely grateful for all the support she received from across the Service throughout her illness. I would like to thank the many members of staff who organised and took part in fundraising events.

“I know that Karen was very proud to have completed her training for her dream job as an on-call firefighter and we are proud to call her one of our own.

“My thoughts are very much with Karen’s family, friends and colleagues at what is an incredibly sad time for NFRS.”

