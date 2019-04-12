Charity worker at Bransby Horses recognised for his services to equine welfare with special award

A charity worker has been given a special award which recognises his services to equine welfare.

Ryan Rouse heads up the External Welfare side of Bransby Horses Rescue and Welfare.

Ryan Rouse

His team play a key role in the mission of the charity, rescuing horses, donkeys and mules in need and working to educate owners about equine management and welfare.

Ryan was named the winner of a special award for Services to Equine Welfare at the Ken Cranage Memorial Ball hosted by The Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA).

Ken Cranage was passionate about equine welfare having served HAPPA in the 1980’s.

On receiving the award, Ryan said “This is amazing, I am so honoured to have received this incredible award and to have been acknowledged like this. This award isn’t just for me, it’s for the whole team who work with me at Bransby Horses as it does really take a very passionate, committed group to do the work we do.

“Every horse, pony, donkey or mule we rescue, rehabilitate and rehome is a success story and we hope to be doing this important work for many more years to come.”