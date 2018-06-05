Chance to nominate the unsung heroes of Bassetlaw Hospital for a top award

The Trust that runs Bassetlaw Hospital is calling for nominations from the public to celebrate their staff at an annual awards ceremony.

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust throws the awards every year to celebrate some of the great work that their teams of dedicated staff have done over the year.

This year, the Trust is welcoming patients who have received care, or relatives of patients who have received care, to submit nominations for members of staff who they think went above and beyond to offer the best care or to make a hospital visit easier.

There are 11 categories up for nomination this year, covering awards for staff in every role.

You can nominate a doctor, a nurse, a healthcare assistant or even a service assistant.

You might have met a particularly helpful receptionist, spoken to a booking clerk on the phone who went above their call of duty, or even just had a nice chat with a volunteer. The Trust would like to hear about them all.

Suzy Brain England, chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “These awards are one of our most important events of the year.

“We know that our staff make some outstanding contributions to healthcare every day and this is our opportunity to get together and celebrate these achievements so they know their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Each time I attend the ceremony I am blown away and inspired by the remarkable stories of how members of Team DBTH have gone that extra mile to show they care about our patients, about their colleagues and about the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.”

The nomination form can be found at www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/stars/

The deadline for submissions is June 26 and the shortlists will be announced on September 20.