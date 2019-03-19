Celebrating the Lincolnshire’s best care workers and teams

Outstanding care workers, teams and organisations in Gainsborough and across Lincolnshire have been honoured at a glitzy awards ceremony.

Now in their third year, the Lincolnshire Care Awards are hosted by Lincolnshire Care Association.

Clare Caffrey from Drovers Call Care Home won the Nursing and Nursing Associate in Social Care Award with Sarah Beresford from University of Lincoln

More than 100 people were nominated by managers, colleagues, residents and families, with the numbers being whittled down to a shortlist of 65 finalists.

Among the winners and highly-commended from the Gainsborough area were Emily Gillott and Clare Caffrey from Drovers Call Care Home for the Nursing and Nursing Associate in Social Care Award, Lisa McFarlane from Drovers Call Care Home for the Care Leadership Award and Joyce George from Grosvenor House for the Every Home Should Have One Award.

Melanie Weatherley, Chair of Lincolnshire Care Association, said: “This year’s awards were bigger and better after a huge increase in nominations.

“It’s great the awards recognise the fantastic care workers that go above and beyond every day to give the best care to the people they look after.

“The amazing work carers do isn’t celebrated enough so it’s always an honour to host this event and recognise the great contribution of those from the care sector in Lincolnshire.”

Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, Deputy Leader at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Every day I hear amazing stories of how people in adult care have gone above and beyond to look after Lincolnshire’s residents.

“I always look forward to meeting people who are doing such vital work and I’m proud the council has supported the rising star award.

“It is very important that we celebrate the achievements of all our care workers, nurses and leaders.”

The awards were presented by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior, with each category sponsored by a local business or organisation.

The purpose of Lincolnshire Care Association is to represent the views and concerns of both proprietors and managers concerned with the provision of care.

Its role is also to foster and exchange ideas between members, to provide services that are of mutual benefit and assistance and to advise members on any matter relevant to the provision of care.