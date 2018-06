Two fire crews were called to a caravan fire in Tuxford.

The emergency call came in at 2.41am today - Monday, June 4 and firefighters from Tuxford and Retford attended the call out on Ashvale Road.

The fire was out by just before 4.30am and a spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “Two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus were used.”