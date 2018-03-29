Car wash helped raise funds for Stefan

More than £500 was raised at a charity car wash at Gainsborough fire station to raise money for Stefan Hawcroft who is battling a brain tumour.

Stefan, 29, has been a firefighter for 10 years.

A post on Gainsborough Fire Station’s Facebook page said: “When it comes to charity the people of Gainsborough never let us down.

“Everyone at Gainsborough Fire Station would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to donate for charity and you have raised £580.

“Well done Gainsborough.”

The money being raised is to help Stefan get to over to a clinic in Germany or the Charring Cross hospital in London to undergo immunotherapy treatment.

To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/stefan-hawcroft-the-bravest-man.