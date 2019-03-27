Pub chain has jobs on tap in Mansfield
Pub chain Marston's is looking for staff at numerous pubs in and around Mansfield.
The company is looking for bar and kitchen staff as well as offering pub management roles and senior positions within the business itself.
1. Black Bull, Mansfield Woodhouse
There is the opportunity to become a business partner at this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
2. Sunnydale Inn, Mansfield Woodhouse
Could you be a business partner for this pub? Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
3. Crates & Grapes - Warsop
There is an opening for a business partner in the running of this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
4. The Rufford, Mansfield
A new business manager is needed to run this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
