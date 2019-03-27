Marson's has jobs available now in Mansfield

Pub chain has jobs on tap in Mansfield

Pub chain Marston's is looking for staff at numerous pubs in and around Mansfield.

The company is looking for bar and kitchen staff as well as offering pub management roles and senior positions within the business itself.

There is the opportunity to become a business partner at this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

1. Black Bull, Mansfield Woodhouse

Could you be a business partner for this pub? Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

2. Sunnydale Inn, Mansfield Woodhouse

There is an opening for a business partner in the running of this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

3. Crates & Grapes - Warsop

A new business manager is needed to run this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

4. The Rufford, Mansfield

