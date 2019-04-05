Jobs with Aldi, Amazon, Asda, Tesco and more all available now in Nottinghamshire Hiring now Supermarkets, restaurants, car dealerships and pubs are all looking for staff right now in north Nottinghamshire. If you're looking for work, full-time or part-time, check out these latest vacancies. The supermarket giant is looking for store managers and assistant store managers in Mansfield and Nottingham. Details: https://bit.ly/2WL1lNO The supermarket giant is looking for store staff in Worksop, Rotherham, Sheffield and Mansfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2bAlsX8 The garage forecourt business needs staff for its Subway outlets in Worksop and Nottingham, KFC outlet in Retford and staff in Sheffield and Rotherham. Details: https://bit.ly/2Vp3opQ The fast food giant is looking for staff in Worksop, Ollerton, Sheffield, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Barlborough. Details: https://bit.ly/2lRWBDT The brewery chain has more than 20 vacancies, ranging from pub management, to bar and kitchen staff, to senior regional positions available now. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT The supermarket giant needs staff in Mansfield, Hucknall, Nottingham and Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2OiQgzM The motor group has vacancies at its Evans Halshaw Peugeot and Citroen dealerships in Mansfield and management roles at its Annesley head office. Details: https://bit.ly/2NKwD6z The new bar is looking for bar and restaurant staff and a donkey derby commentator. Details: https://bit.ly/2OOo9bX Recruiting is underway now for jobs at the online giant's new site in Barlborough. Details: https://bit.ly/2FGO2Yn The hotel chain is looking for receptionists and housekeeping staff in Markham Moor, North Muskham and Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2U5hKPx This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Nottinghamshire from Monday, April 8 - in pictures. Fifty jobs now on offer at new Nottingham bar