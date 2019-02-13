Fancy a job in travel? Tui Group is hiring now

Travel company Tui Group is looking for reps to work at its holiday destinations this summer and part-time travel advisors for its branches in Mansfield, Worksop, Retford, Gainsborough and Sheffield.

If becoming an expert on holiday destinations and helping people plan their summer or winter getaways is your sort of thing, Tui want to hear from you.

Fancy a career working or talking about destinations like this?

The role has variable shift patterns each week, including evenings and weekends.

For details or to apply for positions, click on the relevant office - Mansfield, Worksop, Retford, Gainsborough, Sheffield.

The company is also looking for qualified kids reps, football coaches, fitness coaches, activities hosts and entertainers to work for the summer at its holiday destinations.

For details, click here