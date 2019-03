Hotel chain Travelodge is looking for receptionists and housekeeping staff in towns including Mansfield and Markham Moor.

A part-time receptionist is needed to join the team in Mansfield, while the Markahm Moor hotel needs a new member for its weekend housekeeping team.

Additionally the company needs a part-time night receptionist and part-time housekeeping team member in Sheffield and a part-time housekeeping team supervisor in Nottingham.

For details, or to apply, click here