Business give cash boost to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Fundraising by L J Fairburn and Son for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has reached new heights with the family egg company confirming £16,000 has been raised for the charity.

Gemma Shaw, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Fundraising Manager, said: “Our aim is to continue to provide our patients with the very best and most advanced critical care possible outside of a hospital environment.

“We are extremely grateful to Fairburn’s for their donations. As a charity we receive no direct Government funding, so every penny really does make a difference and helps us to keep our helicopter flying in the skies, saving lives 365 days a year.”