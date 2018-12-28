Buses diverted as crews fight Retford house fire

Stagecoach bus services in Retford have been diverted as crews attended a house fire.

Crews were called to a property in Highfield, Retford, at 1.20pm on Friday, December 28 to tackle the blaze.

The 47 and 47A, both run by Stagecoach, have been diverted.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a house fire in Highfield in Retford at 1.20pm.

“Two crews from Retford are in attendance with two pumps.”

Stagecoach east Midlands tweeted: "#Retford #Gainsborough Highfield in Retford is closed due to a house fire. This will affect the 47 and 47A service. Diversion in place."