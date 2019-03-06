Boozed-up teen threw punches at sister in her Mansfield home

A boozed-up teen “bit the hand that was feeding him” when he punched his sister while staying at her home in Mansfield, a court heard

Shaun Allsop had been warned not to get drunk or cause trouble while staying at the privately rented property, on Carlton Street.

But on February 19 his sister was told “someone was coming for him and would batter the front door,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

She became angry because he was drunk, unsteady on his feet and refused to leave.

“He started throwing punches at her,” said Mrs Fawcett.

“She pushed him away and he punched a hole in the door. He pinned her to the wardrobe and punched her arm and chest.”

Allsop also assaulted two friends who tried to intervene, the court heard, before going downstairs and smashing the television screen.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “He bit the hand that was feeding him. His sister had done the decent thing and he abused that trust.

“He had been drinking heavily. He tends to binge drink. He has been heavily involved with drugs in the past.”

The court heard Allsop, who was sentenced to 30 months for his role in a robbery, had been released from prison, but would now be recalled to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Allsop, 19, formerly of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells, admitted three assaults and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe handed Allsop a total of 18 weeks, to be added to his March 2020 release date.

Allsop was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £115, and a three year restraining order, banning him from Carlton Street or contacting his sister, was imposed.