BGT favourites Christopher & Lexie show off their skills for Bluebell Wood

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Christopher Buttle and Lexie Joinson were the star attractions at a Worksop fundraising event.

The 11-year-old champion ballroom and Latin dancing pair shimmied their way around the floor at a tea dance at Manton Club and helped raise more than £500 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Britain's Got Talent stars Christopher Buttle and Lexie Joinson performed in Manton for Bluebell Wood

Christopher and Lexie shot to national fame earlier this year when they reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent and earned praise from the famous judging panel of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and professional dancer and singer Alesha Dixon, who all loved their performances.

The event at Manton was organised by Bluebell Wood’s Worksop support group, with people invited to join the afternoon dance to help raise funds for the children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions supported by Bluebell Wood.

Lesley Percival from Bluebell Wood’s Worksop support group said: “This was a successful tea dance, made all the more special by the dance demonstration from Christopher and Lexie.

“What a treat for everyone.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to both of them, their mums Ali and Amanda and everyone who came along and supported the event.”

Melanie Rose, community fundraiser for Bluebell Wood in Worksop, added: “Christopher and Lexie have a very busy schedule so it was a big treat and a wonderful surprise to see them there.

“Every penny raised will help families across our region to make special memories together.

“At Bluebell Wood we care for children and young adults whose lives are just too short. We are currently supporting around 290 families, both in our North Anston hospice and in family homes.

“ Our support services are wide ranging and bespoke to each family, including end of life treatment and care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much, much more.

“ It costs more than £4 million to keep our doors open for families across South Yorkshire, north Derbyshire, north Nottinghamshire and parts of north Lincolnshire.

“We receive around 10 per cent of our funding from Government source.

“The rest is raised through donations and fund-raising events like this one throughout the year.”

For details on future tea dances and other events, please follow Melanie on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MelBluebellWood

For ideas to help families facing the toughest of times across the region, please visit www.bluebellwood.org

Follow the hospice on Facebook and Twitter at @BluebellWoodCH