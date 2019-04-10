Best businesses rewarded on night of Rio-style entertainment

A Rio fiesta-styled evening celebrated all that is good about business in the Worksop and Retford area.

A record-breaking 240 members of the business community enjoyed the North Notts Business Awards 2019, held at the North Notts Community Arena in Worksop.

J-Flex, of Retford, winners of the company of the year award.

As well as the awards, decided upon by an independent panel of judges, there was a feast of entertainment to make the night go with a swing.

A showstopping performance by Retford’s award-winning Latin dancers, Oliver Johnson and Alessia Andriani, opened the evening, which was co-hosted by professional speakers, Steve Judge and Olga Geidane.

The Doncaster-based TaleGate Theatre Company also entertained guests, and the night was rounded off by a Maracena dance-off and a performance by local professional singer Jenna.

The guests had such a good time that they dug deep into their pockets for a charity raffle and raised a record £1,190 for the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop.

Home Instead Senior Care, of Retford and Gainsborough, winners of the best customer-service award.

The top award of the event, for company of the year, was won by the Reford-based rubber products supplier, J-Flex.

Its managing director, Sam Kirk, said: “I am delighted and incredibly proud of our achievements over the last 12 months.

“This award recognition would not be possible without the incredible support of shareholders who trust and believe in us.

“It also wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic team who deserve enormous credit and thanks for their hard work, professionalism, dedication and loyalty -- all vital traits that have made J-Flex the success it is today.”

Joanne Pritchard, winner of the business person of the year award.

The company of the year award was sponsored by Alexander Calder Financial Ltd, whose joint managing director, Gregg Bartram, said: ”We were proud to sponsor at such a superb event.

“The winners were well deserving of their award, and we look forward to supporting the event for many years to come.”

Other award-winners were -- Lifetime achievement, Trevor Waddington; business person of the year, Joanne Pritchard, of The Pilates Clinic, Retford; miscro business of the year, Paintman Paint Ltd, of Retford; family business award, Trans-Sport TV Ltd, of Retford; excellence in manufacturing award, MBA Polymers, of Worksop.

Employer of the year, Trans-Sport TV Ltd, of Retford; best new business, The Time Machine, of Retford; best customer-service, Home Instead Senior Care, of Retford and Gainsborough; improvement through tech, The Kit Monkey, of Worksop; employee of the year, Daniel Amendola, of Rope Assemblies Ltd, of Retford; corporate social responsibility, The Pilates Clinic, of Retford.

Daniel Amendola, winner of the employee of the year award.

The winners of four awards voted by the public were -- best hospitality, Torworth Grange Farm Shop and Lakes Ltd; best tourist attraction, Savoy Cinema, of Worksop; best independent retailer, Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre; best artisan business, Dellissima Cakes, of Retford.

Two special recognition awards for services to business were also posthumously handed out to the families of the late Matthew Murphy, of Worksop-based Ilett and Clark Solicitors, and Dan Terry.