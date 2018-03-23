Bassetlaw woman bought drugs at Christmas then forgot about them

A Bassetlaw woman bought amphetamine at Christmas and then forgot about it until police officers found it, a court heard.

Police discovered a small quantity of the Class B drug at Amanda Murray’s home on Essex Road, Bircotes, on February 15.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said deal bags and digital scales were also found at the property, but the Crown was only pursuing the matter of possession.

In police interview, she said the scales and the bags were used to weigh and store jewellery.

“She said she bought the amphetamine at Christmas and had forgotten about it,” Mr Pietryka added.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said she had used the drug in the past but “isn’t a regular or habitual user.”

Murray, 44, admitted possessing amphetamine when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard she was cautioned for the same offence in 2007, but had no previous convictions.

She was fined £80 and she was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.