Bassetlaw teen spat in cop’s face while high on drugs

A Bassetlaw teen who spat in a policeman’s face as he was being arrested was under the influence of drugs he took the night before, a court heard.

Police were called to Max Lawrance’s address on Baulk Lane, Harworth, by his parents after he smashed up his bedroom, on November 20.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Lawrance shouted abuse at the officers as he was led downstairs and began struggling.

Harry Bevan, mitigating, said Lawrance, who was of previous good character, had been arrested the night before, on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

“This is extremely out of character,” Mr Bevan said.

He said Lawrance had been suffering from depression and fell in with “a group of the wrong sort.”

The night before, he took Xanax and cocaine and was caught speeding by police.

“He was still under the influence of these substances and that led to his behaviour on the 20th,” said Mr Bevan.

He said Lawrance had the support of his family, and had since been prescribed anti-depressants and was receiving counselling.

Lawrance, 18, admitted assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £138 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.