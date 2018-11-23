Bassetlaw MP unimpressed at council cuts to disability benefits

Last month, Nottinghamshire County Council voted to take more disability benefit away from claimants to pay for adult social care services, writes John Mann MP.

This means individuals are being forced to contribute more for the care they receive for their disability.

John Mann MP

I am pleased that councillors from Worksop voted against this change.

This will affect the most vulnerable residents across Bassetlaw and I have already had a number of them come to me about this.

One is a former veteran who is having to rely on the goodwill of other individuals otherwise he would be left homeless.

I have written to the council about this and asked why these changes have been made.

The funding for adult social care should be restored and not taken away from the people that need it most.

The BBC is an international institution that Britain should be proud of.

Recently, politicians from all sides have attacked the BBC for alleged ‘biased’ reporting on the political issues of the day.

I believe that outside of Westminster, people appreciate the BBC for the wide variety of programmes it makes and the honest and neutral reporting it provides.

Currently, those aged over 75 are entitled to a free TV.

However, earlier on this year, the BBC announced that this may have to change in order to save money.

I believe that over-75s should be entitled to a free TV licence and have written to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport to urge him to do everything he can to prevent this from being scrapped.

This week, the BBC announced that it was holding a consultation about the licence fee and whether it should be kept free for over-75s.

The consultation is running for 12 weeks until February and can be accessed at https://www.bbc.com/yoursay and I will be sharing it on

Facebook. Please use this opportunity to urge the BBC to keep the free TV license fee for over-75s.

It should take no longer than five minutes to complete.