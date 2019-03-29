Bassetlaw MP says vital care facility must not be allowed to close

Earlier this month, I criticised Nottinghamshire County Council’s decision to close James Hince Court in Carlton-in-Lindrick, writes John Mann MP.

I understand this decision was made in advance of any notice given to staff, elderly residents and their carers.

John Mann MP

This facility is well used by Bassetlaw people, specialising in dementia care and is vital for this area where the elderly can receive the care they require while giving their families the reassurance that they are in safe hands.

James Hince Court last fought a battle against closure in 2009 and I, alongside others in the community, led the campaign and won the battle to stop this from happening.

Ten years on, it is incredibly disappoint-ing that this is happening again and I am appalled at the way that this was announced.

This is a very distressing time for the staff and for the people who call James Hince Court their home.

In Parliament, I am tabling a Parliamentary Question to the minister for social care and requesting a meeting to see if there is way forward to ensure that this facility is kept open.

James Hince Court offers a vital service to our area and I am happy to join the fight to keep it open.

If you would like to support the campaign, there is a petition which calls for the county council to keep James Hince Court open.

If you would like to sign this, please see my Facebook page and make sure you share it with your friends, relatives and neighbours.

There are also hard copies available from my office that I can also email to you.

It has been another helter skelter week with Brexit votes in Parliament.

I have been contacted by many local residents on Brexit and I am always very keen to know your views on this.

Last week, I emailed out my latest survey to Bassetlaw people last Friday in order to get your instant response on the latest twists and turns on this subject.

If you would like to be included and receive future surveys, then please email me with your name and address at mannj@parliament.uk.

