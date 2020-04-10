Bassetlaw MP: Hearing the Prime Minister was in hospital was a big shock

They say a week is a long time in politics and this week has certainly been no different.

Seeing the Prime Minister admitted to hospital came as a shock and should serve as a reminder to everybody that this virus doesn’t care who you are and is a threat to all of us.

I would like to thank people for the very kind messages of support they have offered and wish everybody affected by this virus a speedy recovery.

We also see a new leader of the opposition being crowned and I would like to offer my congratulations and best wishes.

I would hope that this will lead to more moderate, constructive and grown-up political debate in Westminster in the coming years.

When MPs return to Parliament, I imagine there will be many changes in the way we work due to social distancing.

Some of these changes have already been made, such as extended periods of voting (to stop us crowding into lobbies), only those intending on speaking being allowed into the chamber and, in some cases, expert witnesses appearing by video link in committee meetings.

Nobody yet knows how long restrictions will be in place and this is why it is so important to follow advice and to stay home where possible.

We all want this virus to be gone sooner rather than later.

NHS workers have been incredible and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

I do, however, want to also say thank you to many other people.

Whether you are working in a supermarket, teaching, delivering supplies or just trying to do your job and keep the economy going, you have all played a part in the fight against coronavirus, as have those staying at home and self-isolating.

I also want to thank all of those involved in volunteering and the staff from Nottinghamshire County Council and Bassetlaw Council for working together to try and help those most in need.

The vast majority of people have done a great job following the advice and it is these people we should praise more, rather than just focusing on those who selfishly break the rules.

Please be assured that the authorities are cracking down on this.

We are determined to beat this virus and with your continued help we will succeed.

Brendan Clarke-Smith is MP for Bassetlaw.