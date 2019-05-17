Bassetlaw MP demands county council install a crossing on major Worksop road

As you will know, Carlton Road in Worksop is one of the busiest roads in the town, writes John Mann MP.

But currently, I feel there is not a safe way to cross it up by North Notts College.

This issue was recently bought to my attention as a visually impaired student from the college contacted me saying that they were having difficulties crossing this road.

I have contacted Nottinghamshire County Council to find out whether they were planning to install a pelican crossing system on the road but the council has said that it was not financially viable and didn’t add value for money.

I think it is absurd that there is not an automatic system in place already on this road.

There would not need to be a huge change in infra-structure, just an improvement to the traffic lights would have to be made.

I am therefore starting a campaign to get a crossing outside North Notts College on Carlton Road and have put together a petition calling on the county council to install one.

I have also tabled some Parliamentary questions to the Department for Transport to see how much money it has committed to improving accessibility and crossings on all our roads.

I am awaiting a response to this but, in the meantime, I will be out collecting signatures for the petition soon.

If you would like to sign the petition or distribute copies for yourself, please contact me at mannj@parliament.uk or call 01909 506200.

