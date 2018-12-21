Bassetlaw MP asks everyone to remember those less fortunate at Christmas

I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

I hope you have a relaxed break with your loved ones, writes John Mann MP.

Over the festive period, I would like to praise all of our public service workers who will be at work over Christmas and the new year.

As ever, nurses, doctors, paramedics, firefighters and the police will be working hard to keep us safe and well over the Christmas period.

It reminds us all that the work they do is important to our community, and I hope they have found time for enjoyable breaks with family and friends over Christmas and new year.

At this time of year, we must remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

The rollout of Universal Credit in this area has meant that many families are relying on Bassetlaw Food Bank and this week I donated a box of toys from the Toy and Hobby Association to the food bank for those children across Bassetlaw who may not otherwise have had a gift this Christmas.

The food bank is always in need of donations of items such as cereal, soup, pasta, rice, tinned tomatoes/pasta sauce, lentils, beans and pulses, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea/coffee, tinned fruit, biscuits, UHT milk and fruit juice.

You may want to consider donating some seasonal items such as mince pies and Christmas pudding too.

Christmas can also be a very lonely time of year for many people.

I am a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on loneliness and I am pleased the Government has committed to implementing a strategy to tackle loneliness in our communities.

Over the next few weeks, please remember your neighbours who may be on their own at this time of year.

I encourage you to start conversations with your neighbours and others in the community who do not have anyone else to talk to, especially at Christmas.

I hope you all have a restful and enjoyable Christmas, however you are celebrating.