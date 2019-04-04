Bassetlaw MP applauds county council's stance on hunting with dogs

Nottinghamshire County Council has voted to ban all hunting with dogs on land that the council owned, writes John Mann MP.

My view on banning fox hunting in Britain very much matches local opinion.

I have previously consulted widely on this issue and the council decision is welcomed.

Local Labour county councillor Coun Kevin Greaves brought forward the motion to the meeting and news that Brian May, the Queen guitarist, has endorsed it makes it even better.

Brian May said that this move was ‘an example for the whole of Britain’ and let’s hope that other local authorities follow this lead.

The 100th birthday of the RAF was on Monday and last weekend the Worksop Royal British Legion celebrated the centenary of the Royal Air Force at The Crossing.

The Royal British Legion commemoration involved 303 (Worksop) Air Cadets and the RAF Association, alongside other organisations, and I want to thank the Worksop branch for their hard work in organising this.

This week, it was announced a lift will be installed on the Retford to Sheffield platform at Retford Train Station.

After countless meetings with the railways minister and a lot of arm twisting from me, the Department for Transport has confirmed the finances to pay for the lift installation.

This is part of an initiative by the Department for Transport promoting ‘access for all’.

This is excellent for the local area and will mean that access to the station will be so much easier for wheelchair users, people with push chairs or when they are having to deal with heavy luggage.

I would like to thank Rick Brand and everyone involved with this important bid.

The work at the station should be completed by March 2024.