Bassetlaw Food Bank receive £250 from property developer

A property developer has donated £250 to Bassetlaw Food Bank. The donation is part of developer Harron Homes, which has a development in Retford, community outreach programme.

Paula Howard, manager at the food bank, said: “On behalf of everyone at Bassetlaw Food Bank, I would like to sincerely thank Harron Homes for their support to our work.

“The charity does not receive any formal funding and totally relies on donations like this, from the local businesses, organisations and the general public to continue its much-needed work across the Bassetlaw district.”

During 2018 the charity is currently seeing a 13 per cent increase in demand for its services which is predicted to continue to rise.