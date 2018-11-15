Banned driver was high on cocaine when he drove to probation meet

A banned Clipstone driver who was high on drugs as he drove to a probation meeting has been jailed, a court heard.

Samuel Key was stopped by police because he had a faulty brake light, at 11.10am, on Tuesday, November 13.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Key tested positive for cocaine after officers established he had no license or insurance.

He had been on his way to a probation appointment, she said, and was banned from driving until October, 2021, by Nottingham Crown Court.

David Grant, mitigating, said: “He’s dug himself a hole, simple as that.

“He was on tag after leaving prison. He got himself a job and a relationship, but he lost the job and the relationship fell apart.

“Things have been going from bad to worse.”

He said that Key had been driving his ex partner’s car after fixing a problem with it.

The court heard he is on licence until March, 2019.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You’re making it hard on yourself.

“You have got a cavalier attitude towards court attitudes.

“Given the circumstances an immediate custodial sentence is called for.”

Key, 27, of Vickers Court, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received 18 weeks in prison and was banned from driving for two years. He must also pay a £115 government surcharge.