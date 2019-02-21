Bacon or sausage? Which do you prefer for breakfast? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A recent survey across the UK has revealed what Brits want to see in their fried breakfasts. The research, undertaken by luxury London hotelier, Guoman Hotels, asked respondents to select items they wanted to see in their fry up from 17 options. This is what the weather will be like today Chief Notts fire officer pays tribute to firefighter Karen Land