Baby George from Worksop defied the odds after being given a 25 per cent rate of survival

A family are trying to raise funds so their little boy who was born with just a 25 per cent survival rate can receive the treatment he needs.

George Bownes was born on July 10, 2018 at just 23 weeks and six days and he was given a survival of between 25 and 30 per cent.

His parents, Daniel Bownes and Hanna Rose, who live in Worksop, have set up a fundraising page, along with the charity Just4Children, to raise funds they need so George can have intense physio therapy at the bobath centre in London.

Following a number of operations George was left with no movement in his arms and legs. George had an MRI scab and which showed that 75 per cent of the part of his brain that is responsible for balance and co-ordination was severely damaged.

George currently receives 40 to 60 minutes of physiotherapy every two weeks. His parents are also looking into brain cell transplantation and SDR surgery which they believe George will benefit from.

Hanna said: “During labour we were refused any monitors because George wasn’t 24 weeks gestation he had no viability, meaning if he did stop breathing at any point there would be no medical intervention.

“We went through a long four days of labour not knowing the outcome of our beautiful boy and knowing that if he did not make it we would not be allowed a birth/death certificate or to bury our own child.

“Against the odds George arrived feisty as ever and was put on a life support machine at six minutes old.

“He weighed just 700 grams.

“At six days old George developed NEC which is a disease in the bowel, my tiny little baby who couldn’t even bare to be touched had to be transferred hospital for emergency surgery.

“It didn’t seem real or fair this was happening, the week before he was inside me perfect and safe.

“I told the doctor I wanted to get George’s birth registered while he was still here.

“I wanted it to be a happy memory but she strongly advised me not to leave his side because he just had hours.

“George has proved everyone wrong and gone against everything the professionals know and I believe he is going to carry on doing that.

“I believe with the right help George will thrive, but early intervention is key.”

If you would like to make a donation to help George get to London visit www.gofundme.com/georges-journeyy.