Aspiring singer and songwriter from Worksop is having his new song played on the radio

An aspiring songwriter and singer from Worksop said hearing his song on the radio was both ‘surreal and encouraging’.

Harry Linacre, 24, comes from a singing family, with his dad, uncles and grandfather all being involved in music.

Harry sang in the BBC Opera with Aled Jones and Lesley Garrett when he was nine-years-old, he has been writing music since he was 14 and moved to London when he was accepted into the BRIT School at the age of 16.

Harry said: “While there I had amazing experiences and opportunities including performing at the Roundhouse, and singing Back For Good to Gary Barlow when he came to the school to accept an award from the BRIT Trust.

“Since moving back to Worksop I have performed in a corporate function band, performed my own solo show around the UK, and most recently since September I have been the lead singer for a band performing on multiple cruise lines and around the US, including performing in venues in Las Vegas, New York, Philadelphia, California, Arizona and Florida.”

And now Harry has had his new single, The Love’s Gone From Your Eyes, played on BBC radio stations.

He said: “Since its release almost a month ago, the song has been played on BBC Radio Sheffield multiple times. We also shot a music video in the Bahamas for the single which is on YouTube and the song is available to download on all streaming services and to purchase on iTunes.

“Having my song played on the radio has not only been very surreal, but also very encouraging.

“I sent the song to BBC Introducing and within a week they had listened to the song and approved a radio play.

“The comments from the DJ who chose to play the song were so supportive. He spoke for nearly a minute about how he loved the song, that it was its first play on the radio and where to download the song and, also included my Instagram and Twitter handles.

“This gave me confidence that the song was good enough to be broadcast, and really gave me the passion to make more music.

“I’m extremely excited to share the songs that I’ve been working on and feeling very inspired.”

Harry will be returning to America at the end of April to record more songs and has been working with singer and actor, Michael B. Williams.

Harry added: “I have been visiting LA since December to record my songs with Michael’s production team.

“I am aiming to release an EP by the end of the summer which will most likely be three original songs, one cover and one acoustic song.”

You can watch the music video for The Love’s Gone From Your Eyes on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_MS9IXLGys&feature=youtu.be.