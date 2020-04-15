Asda has announced these important changes to opening hours during lockdown

Supermarket giant Asda has announced it is opening its stores for longer hours during the coronavirus lockdown.

The majority of the firm’s stores across the region will now be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday.

Normal Sunday trading hours will remain the same.

An Asda spokesman said: “Most of our stores are now open for longer to allow you more time to shop with us

“We replenish our stores throughout the day to make sure you can get everything you need, whatever time of day you shop with us.

“Selected stores within shopping centres will close earlier than 10pm. For more information about your local store, please visit our store locator.”

You can check opening times for your store HERE

Since lockdown was introduced, many stores have introduced special shopping hours for pensioners and NHS staff and key workers.