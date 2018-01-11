Arts Society Dukeries has Babworth church on record

The Arts Society Dukeries has presented a special bound-copy church record to All Saints Church in Babworth .

The record was prepared by a group of volunteers from the society.

The group meticulously examined, researched, recorded and photographed the furnishings, artefacts and fabric of the Grade I-listed church, which has connections with the Pilgrim Fathers and the historic sailing of the Mayflower to America nearly in 1620.

Nationally, across a period of 45 years, The Arts Society has documented 1,800 churches around the country, with 2,300 individuals making up 170 groups of dedicated researchers.

Gill Rawlin, head of church recording at the The Arts Society Dukeries presented the finished record to Rev Tony Kerswill and Babworth churchwardens Peter Swinscoe and Claire Davies in a special ceremony at the church.

A special society kneeler was also given to the church.

The society meets at St Anne’s Church Hall in Worksop on the first Wednesday of the month

For more information please visit the website at www.theartssociety.org/societies/dukeries.

Alternatively, call 01909 731415.