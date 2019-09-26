Are you a talented sports star in need of some extra funding?

Nottinghamshire certainly has a fine pedigree of sporting talent, writes Coun John Handley.

This includes gymnasts Sam Oldham, Becky Downie and Ellie Downie, swimmers, Ollie Hynd and Charlotte Henshaw and athlete Richard Whitehead.

And what is even more heartening is that all these sporting stars are among the hundreds of Nottinghamshire athletes who have been supported by county council sports grants in the past.

At the council, and across Nottinghamshire as a whole, we want to encourage as many young people to achieve at the highest level that they possibly can to help improve the county’s sporting credentials even further

This is why I’m delighted that the latest round of the council’s Talented Athletes Fund applications process is now open until October 14.

The fund offers grants of up to £400 for local athletes who have represented their country at national athletic events – in a sport which is recognised by Sport England – in the last year and/or those nationally ranked within the top five in the country in their age group.

Becoming a top athlete requires immense talent, dedication, coaching and family support.

But there’s another important element that sometimes gets overlooked – and that’s money.

We hear all the time from athletes, that access to the best coaching and equipment does not come cheap.

And travelling around this country and abroad to compete or train can be a huge drain on finances, with sponsorship and home budgets only stretching so far.

Talented athletes’ grants are designed to help pay for travel, training, accommodation, competition and coaching fees and kit costs.

So its great opportunity for local athletes to get a helping hand at this exceptionally high level.

The council has had some fantastic feedback from previous recipients who have told us how vital the money has been in helping them compete and travel to international competitions.

These include Toton siblings Connor, Erin, and Anna Green, English table tennis stars who were able to compete in places like Latvia, Luxembourg and Strasbourg with the council’s support.

And Great Britain fencer Ed Howlett, from Farndon, said his funding was welcomed as it helped pay towards expensive fencing equipment.

So, if you are a budding sports star – or know someone who is – and you live in Nottinghamshire, then don’t miss out on this chance of getting some financial support.

We look forward to receiving applications by 5pm on October 14.

The full details of the funding criteria is available to download from the council’s website here.

Coun John Handley is vice-chairman of the communities and place committee, at Nottinghamshire County Council.