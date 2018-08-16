Another record-breaking year for A-level students at Worksop’s Outwood Post 16 Centre

It was another record breaking year for A-level exam results in Worksop this year.

Students at Outwood Post 16 Centre surpassed previous years’ outstanding results yet again.

More than half achieved an A-level A* to B grade. At 52.1 per cent this was a rise of 1.7 per cent.

And 80.1 per cent of students achieved an A* to C grade, a rise of 7.3 per cent.

Janette Shea, head of centre, said: “We are delighted with the results our students have achieved again this year which is testament to the incredible hard work of all our students, their families, staff, the trust board and governors at the Outwood Post 16 Centre that we have yet again performed so well.”

James Mackinder, 18, is going on to study performance and music at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire after achieving two As and a B in music, drama and geography.

James said: “I’m extremely chuffed. I’m really excited and I can’t wait.”

James has been playing the clarinet for more than ten years and he hopes to eventually play with an orchestra,

Dr Philip Smith, executive principal, praised Mrs Shea’s “outstanding” leadership.

He said: “It is the tireless drive from the head of centre, whose passion provides an ethos where students, staff, governors and families, all work together to ensure the young adults of Worksop achieve their hopes for the brightest of futures.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

Among the stories of personal success, Ania Kuchnia attained three A* grades in health and social care, psychology and sociology. Ania will now go on to study psychology at the University of York.

Laney Deveson achieved three A grades at A-level and a distinction in her BTEC Level Three Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering, while Alex McDonald gained two A* and one A grade.

Daniel Emery and Sophie Wagstaff both gained two A* and one B grade, along with Sandeep Kaur, Megan Lowde and Chloe Tate who all achieved one A* and two A grades.

And gaining three A grades were Ella Feek, Caitlin Hicks, Emily Seldon, Sumi Singh, Brook Stanley and Isobel Steward.