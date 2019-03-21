Alcoholic dangled legs on Mansfield train platform

A Kirkby alcoholic who sat on a train platform with his legs dangling over the line shouted and swore at police officers who told him to move, a court heard.

Officers spotted Steven Crawford on the platform at Mansfield Railway Station, on March 20, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He continued to swear and shout as he got on to his bike, and told them he was an alcoholic, and had a small bottle of vodka in his pocket.

David Grant, mitigating, said Crawford had been an alcoholic for eight years, since a family bereavement, but had reduced his daily intake from three litres of vodka.

“He is now getting help from a local church,” said Mr Grant.

Crawford, 33, of Mary Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly, and breaching a conditional discharge imposed last year, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £30 costs and a £30 government surcharge, which will be added to the £900 he already owes the court.