A1 is blocked between Blyth and Ranby

The A1 is blocked by a jackknifed car and a caravan. It is on the southbound carriageway between the A634 from Blyth and A620 for Ranby junctions. Nottinghamshire Police were on the scene. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.