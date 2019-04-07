A1 is blocked between Blyth and Ranby

The A1 is blocked by a jackknifed car and a caravan.

It is on the southbound carriageway between the A634 from Blyth and A620 for Ranby junctions.
Nottinghamshire Police were on the scene.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

A1 at Blyth

