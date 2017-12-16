A1 Housing donate hundreds of presents to David Hawke Toy Appeal

Staff at A1 Housing have given a big boost to the David Hawke Toy Appeal by donating hundreds of Christmas gifts.

The presents will go to underprivileged children in Bassetlaw to ensure that they have something to open on Christmas Day.

Val Casey, the driving force behind the appeal for more than 20 years, said: “Thank you to all the generous people from A1 Housing and across Bassetlaw who have donated gifts.

“Over the past few years the toy appeal has become a tradition in Worksop and without the Bassetlaw public the appeal wouldn’t be here.”

Joice Rennie, director of Housing and Customer Services at A1 Housing, said: “We are always delighted to support the David Hawke Christmas appeal and staff have pulled out all the stops again to try and ensure that no children in Bassetlaw go without a present this Christmas.”