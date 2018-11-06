A petition to help save Gainsborough town centre has had more than 2,000 signatures

More than 2,000 people have now signed a petition to save Gainsborough Town Centre.

Members of Gainsborough’s Liberal Democrats will be presenting the petition to West Lindsey District Council on November 12.

Coun Trevor Young said: “The council needs to do far more to bring new businesses back into the town centre before its too late.”

The Gainsborough Liberal Democrats have also consulted with all the existing businesses in the town centre and the findings will be shared at the full council meeting.

Many businesses reported that if something does not happen soon there is a risk of further closures.

Coun Lesley Rollings said: “Since the closure of Oldrids early in the new year, retailers have reported a huge reduction in footfall in the town centre which has impacted on their weekly trade”.

Trevor said: “At the council meeting we will be requesting a working group to be urgently formed to start focusing on the town centre issues.”

This petition and initiative will help support Your Standard’s Love Your High Street campaign which was launched a few weeks ago and we have been calling on you to help us spread a little love in our hight street.

The aim is simple, we are encouraging all readers to make a conscious decision to shop locally and spend some time and money with the Gainsborough shops.

Between now and the end of the year, we will be helping to spread the word by supporting the local initiatives and some of our great independent retailers.