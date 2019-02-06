A 24 hour cycling challenge to raise funds for Clumber Bridge

Four Clumber Park employees are taking part in a 24 hour cycling challenge to raise funds to restore the iconic Ornamental Bridge at Clumber Park after a terrible incident of vandalism.

Members of the Supporter Engagement Team are hoping to raise £20,000, which will go towards the additional restoration costs of the bridge which was vandalised last year.

Any funds raised over this target will go towards conservation work in the wider park.

Each team member will be doing their share of the cycling in a ‘relay’ type approach, with each expected to cycle around 140 miles in 24 hours around Clumber Lake.

Torri Crapper, Supporter Engagement Manager, will be joined by Kate Stark, Sara Gacem and Claire Sarris, and admits that although none of the team have any real cycling experience, they are all relishing the challenge and the chance to raise money for such an important cause.

She said: “We don’t currently own our own bikes and have never been on a bike ride together, so it’s safe to say this will be an experience for us all.

“The morning I saw the bridge had been vandalised in such a way, it was completely heartbreaking.”