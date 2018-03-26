£1.6million to help fix Nottinghamshire's potholes

Nottinghamshire roads badly affected by winter weather will benefit from a further £1.6million to help repair potholes.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has this morning announced that Nottinghamshire County Council will receive £1,635,629 from the Government to carry out repairs on local roads.

Mr Grayling said: "People rely on good roads to get to work and to see friends or family.

"We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads.

"We are giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads so all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes."